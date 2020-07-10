Brian A. Downs
Roxbury Twp. - It is with great sadness that the family of Brian A. Downs announces his passing on the 4th of July, 2020 after fighting a courageous battle with cancer. He was 65 years old and gone far too soon.
Brian was born in Dover, New Jersey and grew up in Roxbury Township. He graduated from Stockton State University and started his career at Toys "R" Us. He loved what he did and thrived in the toy industry.
He had a passion for life and loved playing golf, softball, and watching the Jets and the Mets. Brian had a great smile, contagious laugh, and loved to tell and retell a good story, especially the time he hit a hole in one on a 140-yard par 3 surrounded by his buddies. He was lucky to share a lifetime of adventures and created a home full of happiness at the Jersey Shore with his partner Melody.
Brian had a way of making you feel like you were the only one that mattered, even in a crowded room. He was always cooking up some mischievous good-natured scheme, planning his next tailgate, or sneaking off to visit his friends for a cold one. He cherished the little things in life that turned everyday moments into memories.
But if you asked Brian what his greatest accomplishment was, it was being a loving father and grandfather. His children were his world and he was always there to cheer them on for every achievement. He loved sharing his passion for sports and coached all 3 of his kid's teams growing up. Becoming a grandfather brought him so much joy, he loved watching his grandchildren grow and explore and they will certainly know his legacy. He was so proud of all of them and happiest when they were all together.
Brian is predeceased by his father, William (Bud) Downs and his mother, Elizabeth Jean Downs (Kaiser). He is survived by his partner Melody Young, his sister Kathleen (Downs) Dixon, his daughter Erin (Downs) Scholten and Eric Scholten, his son Brian W Downs and Anna Zuck Downs, his son Kevin Downs and Dan Spier, his niece Keri Ann Dixon Moliterno and Louis Moliterno, and his four beautiful grandchildren Stella, Owen, Evelyn, and Jake.
He had a zest for life and his presence could be felt when he entered a room. He lived big, he loved big, and he will never be forgotten.
A small private service for family members will be held to honor his passing. A celebration of life event will be held for friends and family to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Brian Downs' name to support sarcoma research at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center- http://mskcc.convio.net/goto/BrianDowns