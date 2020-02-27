Services
Brian J. Mount

Toms River - Brian J. Mount, 63, passed away peacefully while holding his daughter Nikki's hand with Lucky by their side at home, on February 26, 2020. He was born in Kearny, NJ, and lived in Parsippany before moving to Toms River 32 years ago. Brian worked as a bartender and Bar Manager for 39 years until his retirement from Mount Holleran Towne Tavern in Parsippany. He loved watching sports and was a diehard Yankees fan. Brian's greatest joy was hanging out with his daughter Nicole and his dog Lucky.

Brian was predeceased by his mother Ann O'Dea and his brother Tommy Mount. He is survived by his beloved daughter Nicole Arden and her wonderful husband Paul, his father Andrew Mount, and his step-father William O'Dea. He is also survived by his brothers Gene Mount and wife Karen, and Daniel Mount and wife Beth; his sister Kathy Kuber and husband Gene; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Sunday, March 1st, from 3 to 7 PM with a 5 PM Service, at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main Street, Toms River, NJ 08753. Cremation will be private.
Published in Daily Record from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
