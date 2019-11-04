|
Brian Louis Hickey
Brian Louis Hickey, 47, of Panther Valley, formerly of Hopatcong passed away Sunday November 3, 2019 at St. Clare's Hospital, Dover Campus.
Born on January 14, 1972, Brian resided in Hopatcong for nearly 40 years prior to moving to Panther Valley in 2011. He was a graduate of Hopatcong High School Class of 1990. Brian was a Solutions Architect for Verizon Business in Piscataway.
Brian enjoyed riding dirt bikes and motorcycles, as well as boating. He enjoyed time he spent with family and friends and had a unique way of finding humor in most any situation. He and his personality will be missed and remembered by many.
Survivors include his children, Mariana, Brian and Emily, mother Lois, brother, Fred and wife, Joanna and nieces Julia, who was Brian's Goddaughter, and Charlotte.
Brian's Life Celebration will include a memorial visitation on Friday November 8 from 5-8 PM at Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home, 150 Landing Road, Landing, NJ. Final resting service will be private. For memorial donations, the family anticipates setting up an education fund for Brian's children at a later date. For further information and to share a fond memory, please visit www.leberlakeside.com.
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019