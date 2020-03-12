|
Brian R. Ochrym, 45, of Hampton Township, died Monday, March 9, 2020, in Newton.
Born in Ridgewood, Brian was raised in Lake Hiawatha. He was the Owner, President and Director of Photography of Mirage Productions in Newton for 26 years. His video production company was his pride and passion.
A member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel R.C. Church, Brian was also a member of the Greater Newton Chamber of Commerce, a member of IATSE Local 600 in New York City, and a member of The Hero Club. Always trying to retain his youth, Brian loved driving and working on his two Deloreans. His love of music and film was as immense as his record and CD collection of all music, but first and foremost, Genesis and Phil Collins. He could play anything on his keyboards and loved writing new music. Many will remember Brian's passion for the entertainment industry as a teenager when he created and filmed his first movie, a Star Trek themed movie, of course. After he began Mirage Productions, Brian poured his heart and soul into his original screenplay. PAR AVION.
For all his passion for the entertainment industry, there were three things that topped that. Brian was an amazing father and loved his children more than anything else in the world.
Brian is survived by his wife, Gayle Ochrym, of Hampton Township; his children, Timothy Ochrym, Angela Ochrym, and Alexander Ochrym; his parents, Bob and Chrissy Ochrym, of Lake Hiawatha; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Carissa and Phillip Kalaydjian, of Newton, and Jessica and Matthew Tankel, of Newton. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Austin, Parker, and Savanna Kalaydjian, Julian, Logan, and Lorelai Tankel, and Brittany and Joey Bradley.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton, followed by an 8 p.m. Prayer Service, also at the funeral home.
Published in Daily Record from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020