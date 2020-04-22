|
|
Brian Runyon
Dover - Brian Runyon, a longtime resident of Dover, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the age of 51.
Brian was born in Somerville on September 5, 1968. He was raised in South Bound Brook, NJ, graduating from Bound Brook High School in 1986.
Brian had a long career at Drew University in Madison in their maintenance department. He loved basketball and was a tremendous fan of the NFL, especially the Dallas Cowboys. Brian loved his family deeply and was a devoted father.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Luz Cardona; his parents, George and Suzanne Runyon of Manville and Mary Lou Dronebarger of Delaware; his two cherished daughters, Leticia and Priscilla Runyon of Easton, PA; sisters, Debra Lynn Klosowski of Delaware & Leeanne Siana and Heather Ruderer of Hillsborough; brother George Runyon of Phillipsburg; many nieces and nephews, several cousins and many dear friends. He is also survived by his beloved dog, Mia. Brian was predeceased by his sister, Cynthia Ann Runyon in 1983 and his brother, James Runyon in 2016.
Funeral services for Brian will be held privately for the family and are under the direction of the Madison Memorial Home. When it is safe for us all to gather together, a memorial service will be held for Brian at a later date. For notes of condolence to the family, please visit www.madisonmemorialhome.com
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020