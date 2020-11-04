Bruce C. Rex
Bruce C. Rex, a life-long resident of Chatham, passed away at his home on November 2, 2020. He was 81. He was the beloved husband of Kathleen; loving father of Stephen and his wife Sue of Newton Upper Falls, MA, Karen Lambert and her husband Ronald of New Providence, and Michael and his wife Teresa of Leonia. He is also the devoted grandfather of seven. Funeral services are private and under the direction of Wm. A. Bradley & Son, Chatham. For a complete obituary, including live stream and donation information, go to www.bradleyfuneralhomes.com
.