1/
Bruce C. Rex
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bruce C. Rex

Bruce C. Rex, a life-long resident of Chatham, passed away at his home on November 2, 2020. He was 81. He was the beloved husband of Kathleen; loving father of Stephen and his wife Sue of Newton Upper Falls, MA, Karen Lambert and her husband Ronald of New Providence, and Michael and his wife Teresa of Leonia. He is also the devoted grandfather of seven. Funeral services are private and under the direction of Wm. A. Bradley & Son, Chatham. For a complete obituary, including live stream and donation information, go to www.bradleyfuneralhomes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wm. A. Bradley & Son Funeral Home
345 Main St
Chatham, NJ 07928
(973) 635-2428
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wm. A. Bradley & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved