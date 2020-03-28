|
Burton Lenox How, Jr.
Bernardsville - Burton Lenox How, Jr. passed away on March 22, 2020 at his home in Fellowship Village in Bernardsville, NJ .
A longtime resident of Mendham, he was born December 8, 1928 in Hartford, CT, the son of Burton Lenox How and Janet Crawford How. He graduated from Kingswood-Oxford School, Trinity College and Harvard's Advanced Management Program.
Burton served in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He worked for W.R. Grace for 15 years and was Director of Foreign Operations living in Memphis, Trinidad and NYC. In 1968 he joined Allied Chemical and later became president of Allied Chemical Canada and Allied Chemical International. He started Phos-Chem after retiring from Allied Chemical.
In 1965 Burton married the love of his life, Mary Collom. They travelled the world together for business and pleasure living in NYC, London and Montreal and finally settling in Mendham. Burton and Mary were on the first trade delegation to China in the early 70s. Much of their time was spent at their home in Beach Haven on the Jersey Shore and in Boca Grande, FL.
Burton loved golf, squash, tennis and carousing with friends. He was a member of the Union Club of NY and the Somerset Hills Country Club. He had a wonderful joy for life and will be missed by many dear friends and family.
Burton was predeceased by his wife, Mary and his sister, Sara Stone. He is survived by his nieces, Susanna Farmer, Cynthia Phelan, Alison Adams-Woodford, Elizabeth Oram and nephew, Robert Stone and several close cousins.
A memorial service is planned for the fall at St. John's on the Mountain followed by a reception at SHCC. Donations in Burton's name may be made to Atlantic Visiting Nurse formerly VNA of Somerset Hills, 200 Mt Airy Rd, Basking Ridge, NJ 07920 or to the . Arrangements by Bailey Funeral Home www.baileyfuneral.com.
Published in Daily Record from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020