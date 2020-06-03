Camilla Konecnik



Denville - Camilla was born in Union City, N.J. on January 11, 1927, to two loving parents who immigrated from Norway. Her Father worked tirelessly to support his growing family, while her Mother was the guiding force of love and compassion in times of little means. Camilla was shy in her young demeanor, but eager to explore her new world when she moved to Denville, N.J. as a pre-teen before WWII.



It was then, at 13 years old, that she met the love of her life, Joseph J. Konecnik. "Joe" was a headstrong young man, and while not perfect, until the day he died, he would not want to have lived his life without his beloved Camilla and their three loving daughters by his side.



Camilla worked many jobs, among them, at Reaction Motors, as a Secretary, and later on for Gene Dolan, Esq. She worked along with Joe to support her family to be sure they lacked for nothing and had more than she did while growing up. Camilla was the most humble, kind, and selfless person you could ever meet. She would always say she "didn't deserve" this or that, and would rather make sure that you were loved, happy and comfortable before she would ever worry about herself. A beautiful woman, both physically and spiritually, she would admit her love for fashion, make-up, and her costume jewelry! She leaves behind a wealth of clip-on earrings of all shapes and sizes for those who've been envious!



Camilla loved taking cruises with Joe, and they both were instantly charmed with the slot machines once gambling made its way to the Garden State. In her later years she took up oil painting, and was an avid member of the Denville Senior Citizens Center, where she served in several elected roles. Camilla was a whiz at short-hand and could write down a task, note or dictation quicker than a teenager today could even send a text! She loved music, and Barbra Streisand could quickly elicit a tear from her eye or a warm smile of contentment.



Above all else, Camilla would want to be remembered as a loving wife, devoted Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, and Great-great Grandmother. Camilla's wealth and legacy is the unwavering love she had for her family and friends, putting others before self. Her love will live on in all who were privileged enough to know her.



Camilla was predeceased by her parents Johann Kristiansen Stole and Olga Kristina (ne' Andersen) Stole and all of her siblings; Kenneth, Siegurd, Ingeborg and Oveiga Stole and Gudrun Trapkin, Irene Vieten, Kristine Mueller and is survived by her daughters Karen Andersen, Laura Richardson (the late Jack Richardson) and Camille Carroll (the late Tom Carroll); her grandchildren David Andersen (Tina), Andrew Zywot, Mark Davis, Scott Davis (Sandy) and Jennifer Davenport (Paul); her great grandchildren Melissa, Holly, Whitney, David, Lilly and Sam; two great great grandchildren; many friends, neighbors and dear caretakers, especially Denise.



Due to the pandemic, we are unable to hold public wake services. Camilla's family gathered together to say their goodbyes on Friday morning at the Norman Dean Funeral Home. Committal services were private at the Denville Cemetery.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store