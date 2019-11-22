|
Camille Carroll
Camille Carroll passed away on Wednesday, November 12 at Morristown Memorial Hospital. She was known locally as the long time owner of the Art Bazaar in Chester, from 1974 until 2012. Camille, a very creative individual, was born in Perth Amboy, NJ, on June 5, 1931.
After attending college in Boston, where she met her husband Roger, she went on to become a dress designer in New York in the 1950's. She retired to raise her three children, and moved to the Midwest with her young family. She eventually went back to school to get a degree in interior design, one of her many interests.
The family moved back to New Jersey in the 70's and Camille opened The Art Bazaar in the Chester mall. Combining her love of art and craft, the shop ventured into picture framing, and eventually, fine art oil paintings. She was also known for her stylish way of dressing; many of her garments she designed and made herself.
Camille was preceded in death by her husband Roger and daughter Lorna. She is survived by her daughter Janine and son Roger, and many wonderful friends.
At her request no service will be held. Her daughter Janine would love to hear from her friends : [email protected] yahoo.com. Arrangements by Tuttle Funeral Home, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com)
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019