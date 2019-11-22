Services
Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
(973) 366-7400
Resources
More Obituaries for Camille Carroll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Camille Carroll

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Camille Carroll Obituary
Camille Carroll

Camille Carroll passed away on Wednesday, November 12 at Morristown Memorial Hospital. She was known locally as the long time owner of the Art Bazaar in Chester, from 1974 until 2012. Camille, a very creative individual, was born in Perth Amboy, NJ, on June 5, 1931.

After attending college in Boston, where she met her husband Roger, she went on to become a dress designer in New York in the 1950's. She retired to raise her three children, and moved to the Midwest with her young family. She eventually went back to school to get a degree in interior design, one of her many interests.

The family moved back to New Jersey in the 70's and Camille opened The Art Bazaar in the Chester mall. Combining her love of art and craft, the shop ventured into picture framing, and eventually, fine art oil paintings. She was also known for her stylish way of dressing; many of her garments she designed and made herself.

Camille was preceded in death by her husband Roger and daughter Lorna. She is survived by her daughter Janine and son Roger, and many wonderful friends.

At her request no service will be held. Her daughter Janine would love to hear from her friends : [email protected] yahoo.com. Arrangements by Tuttle Funeral Home, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com)
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Camille's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -