Carl E. Eklof, Sr.
Naples, FL - Carl E. Eklof, Sr. passed away on August 17, 2020. He was born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Herbert E. and Ingeborg (Jensen) Eklof on May 1, 1931.
He lived most of his life on Staten Island and later called Green Pond, NJ and Marco Island, Fl home.
Carl was a businessman/entrepreneur whose career spanned the second half of the last century, beginning as a young man working with his father and brother as an engineer and captain of small oil tankers in New York Harbor. Following the untimely passing of both his brother and father, he co-founded Eklof Marine Corp., a business that grew to become a major petroleum transportation company based in New York Harbor and operating along the East and Gulf coasts of the United States. He worked alongside his wife Evelyn and eventually their three sons. At the time of his passing, he was a Director at Clean Water of New York, an environmental services company in Staten Island, NY, an offshoot of the original marine transportation company.
In his free time, and especially in retirement, he passionately pursued the activities he loved on earth, sea and sky. He ran most days and participated in many local area races. On the water, he enjoyed rowing and sailing and having earned his pilot license, experienced the thrill of flying "just for fun". He was blessed to journey through life side by side with Evelyn, his loving wife of 69 years.
He is predeceased by his parents, his brother Allen Eklof, sister Gladys Probst and his youngest son Paul Eklof.
He is survived by his wife Evelyn, two sons, Carl, Jr. (Kathryn) of Florida and Douglas (Gail) of Ohio. Four grandchildren, Jill Eklof, Carl Eklof, III (Amy), Bjorn Eklof (Nicole Cox), Jennifer Jafolla (Andrew). Seven Great Grandchildren, Anders Eklof, Logan Eklof, Annika Eklof, Lacey Eklof, Elliot Eklof, Wyatt Jafolla, Margot Jafolla and also several nieces and nephews.
He loved them all and will be sorely missed.
The family wishes to express gratitude to Carl's caregivers, Mona and her team, at The Arlington, Naples during his time there, especially Clifford Desrosiers, whose kindness and patience was so uplifting.
Arrangements are by Fuller Funeral Home East, Naples, Fl.
Due to Covid-19, the family will hold a private service at a later date.
Contributions in Carl's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
