Carl F. "Boo" Weisgerber
Carl F. "Boo" Weisgerber passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on August 25, 2020.
Carl grew up in Green Village, NJ and graduated from Morristown High School. Carl enlisted in the Army National Guard and proudly served for four years. Carl worked many years as a steamfitter for Local 475, Warren, NJ, until his retirement in 2000.
Carl was a volunteer member of the Madison Fire Dept. - Hook & Ladder Company - serving for 51 years.
Carl was predeceased by his brother Phillip Weisgerber and his granddaughter Brianna Sapio. He is survived by his beloved wife, Margaret of Madison: son, Paul Weisgerber and his wife, Anne of Warren Twp.; daughters, Lisa Sapio and her husband, Michael of Madison; Sharon Harris and her husband Mark of Madison; and Beth Fuller and her husband Bryan of Chatham; as well as sister, Celeste Fondaco and brothers, John Weisgerber and Glen Weisgerber.
Carl was especially proud of his grandchildren, John, Edward, and Alexander Weisgerber; Michael, Thomas, Kaleigh Twigg and husband Stephen and Brenna Sapio; Meghan, Leah, and Brian Harris; Patrick, Margaret, and Emily Fuller. He is also survived by his faithful dog - Harley.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation to celebrate Carl's life on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 6 - 8 pm at the Burroughs, Kohr & Dangler Funeral Home, 106 Main St., Madison. A liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Vincent Martyr Church, Madison. For those that wish, you may attend the Funeral Liturgy virtually via live-stream by visiting www.svmnj.org
. Interment will follow at St. Vincent's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that charitable contributions be made in Carl's memory to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, (stjude.org/donate
).