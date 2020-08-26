1/
Carl F. "Boo" Weisgerber
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carl F. "Boo" Weisgerber

Carl F. "Boo" Weisgerber passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on August 25, 2020.

Carl grew up in Green Village, NJ and graduated from Morristown High School. Carl enlisted in the Army National Guard and proudly served for four years. Carl worked many years as a steamfitter for Local 475, Warren, NJ, until his retirement in 2000.

Carl was a volunteer member of the Madison Fire Dept. - Hook & Ladder Company - serving for 51 years.

Carl was predeceased by his brother Phillip Weisgerber and his granddaughter Brianna Sapio. He is survived by his beloved wife, Margaret of Madison: son, Paul Weisgerber and his wife, Anne of Warren Twp.; daughters, Lisa Sapio and her husband, Michael of Madison; Sharon Harris and her husband Mark of Madison; and Beth Fuller and her husband Bryan of Chatham; as well as sister, Celeste Fondaco and brothers, John Weisgerber and Glen Weisgerber.

Carl was especially proud of his grandchildren, John, Edward, and Alexander Weisgerber; Michael, Thomas, Kaleigh Twigg and husband Stephen and Brenna Sapio; Meghan, Leah, and Brian Harris; Patrick, Margaret, and Emily Fuller. He is also survived by his faithful dog - Harley.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation to celebrate Carl's life on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 6 - 8 pm at the Burroughs, Kohr & Dangler Funeral Home, 106 Main St., Madison. A liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Vincent Martyr Church, Madison. For those that wish, you may attend the Funeral Liturgy virtually via live-stream by visiting www.svmnj.org. Interment will follow at St. Vincent's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that charitable contributions be made in Carl's memory to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, (stjude.org/donate).




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burroughs, Kohr & Dangler Funeral Home
106 Main Street
Madison, NJ 07940
973-377-3232
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burroughs, Kohr & Dangler Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved