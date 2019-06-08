|
|
Carl K. Hanson
Mt. Arlington - Carl K. Hanson of Mt. Arlington passed in peace, at his home, on Sunday, June 2, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. He was 71 years old. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, the love of his life Yolanda (Tardive) Hanson. Loving father to Kelly (Chris) Pelesky and Ken (Debra) Hanson. Doting Son-in-law to Margaret Roe. Adoring grandfather to his four grandchildren Mason, Cooper, Quinn and Claire. He lived for his family and will be remembered for it. His wife, kids and grand kids were his passion. Everything came second to the grandkids and he would not stop bribing them with 5 dollar bills. He was born in Brooklyn to Lucille and Carl Hanson. Spent his life in Mt. Arlington, NJ. Grew up playing baseball and later found golf, where at 67 he was able to shoot his age. He is loved and he will be missed.
Memorial Visitation was held Friday June 7, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 6:30 PM with a service to follow at Tuttle Funeral Home 272 Route 10 Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com).
In lieu of ?owers donations may be sent to Sarah's Fight For Hope 10 Amerst Drive, Long Valley, NJ 07853 www.sarahs?ghtforhope.org in Carl's memory.
Published in Daily Record on June 8, 2019