|
|
Carl P. Woerner
Carl P. Woerner, 64, formerly of Ledgewood, NJ, passed away on Saturday March 7th, 2020, after a long illness. He grew up in Livingston, NJ, and was the son of the late Albert and Elinor Woerner. After graduating from Livingston High School, Carl continued his education at the County College of Morris.
Carl was a professional actor, singer, songwriter, playwright, radio host and filmmaker. He performed in the revival of "Hair" on Broadway, as well as many other roles in numerous theaters throughout New Jersey. He was also lead vocalist for the 80s band, The Elektrics. During their time together they released 2 albums by Capitol Records. In addition to music, Carl also enjoyed hosting a show on Homegrownradionj. Carl's other interests were photography, videography, travel and anything science fiction related.
He is survived by his sister, Lorraine Jones and her husband David. A celebration of life will be held May 9, 2020 at 2 pm, Redeemer Lutheran Church, 203 Eyland Ave, Succasunna, NJ. Arrangements by Davis and Hepplewhite, Succasunna, NJ 07976
Published in Daily Record from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020