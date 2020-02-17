|
Carmela D. Tribune
Madison - Carmela D. Tribune, age 89, of Madison, died peacefully on Sunday, February 16, 2020.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a visitation on Wednesday from 4 PM to 8 PM at the Madison Memorial Home, 159 Main Street, Madison. Funeral services will begin at 9 AM on Thursday at the funeral home, followed by a 10 AM Liturgy of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Vincent Martyr RC Church, Madison. Interment will follow at St. Vincent's Cemetery, Madison.
For a complete obituary, please visit www.madisonmemorialhome.com
Published in Daily Record from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020