Services
Service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Gate of Heaven Mausoleum
East Hanover, NJ
View Map
Carmella Desimone

Carmella Desimone Obituary
Carmella Desimone

- - Carmella Desimone died on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Chatham Hills. She was 2 months shy of turning 102 years old. Born in Madison, she lived most of her life in Morristown. She was a graduate of Madison High School. Carmella loved to cook and garden. She was predeceased by her husband Louis, her brother and four sisters. She is survived by her two sons, Anthony and Pasquale and his wife Suzanne Desimone. She is also survived by her grandchildren Devin and Justin and great-grandchildren Kye, Sanae, Saylor, Presley, Delilah and Ruby Jean. A service will be held at Gate of Heaven Mausoleum, East Hanover on Saturday at 10:00AM.
Published in Daily Record on June 7, 2019
