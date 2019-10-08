Services
Dangler Lewis and Carey Funeral Home
312 W. Main St
Boonton, NJ 07005
(973) 334-0842
Boonton - Carmella E. Lewis, 91, of Boonton, passed away on October 5, 2019, at Troy Hills Center in Parsippany. Born in Boonton, Carmella lived in Denville before returning to Boonton in 1995.

Carmella was a factory worker at Measurements in Parsippany prior to her retirement. She was the family health care giver. Her favorite hobbies were crocheting and baking.

Carmella was predeceased by her beloved husband, Harry Lewis; her siblings Louis Ezzi, Daniel Ezzi, Benjamin Ezzi, Gabriel Ezzi and Rose Corigliano. She is survived by many nieces and nephews, and several cousins.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 8:00 -11:00 AM at the Dangler, Lewis and Carey Funeral Home, 312 W. Main Street, Boonton, NJ 07005. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 AM at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 910 Birch Street, Boonton, NJ 07005. Interment will follow immediately at St. Mary's Cemetery on Wootton Street in Boonton. Letters of condolence may be posted at danglerlewisandcareyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of followers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Carmella's name to the Parsippany Volunteer Ambulance Squad, 397 Parsippany Blvd., Parsippany, NJ 07054, or the Boonton Kiwanis First Aid Squad, PO Box 16, Boonton, NJ 07005.
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019
