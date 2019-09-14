|
|
Carmella L. Kaschak
Dover - Carmella L. Kaschak passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Morristown Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family. She was 89.
Carmella was born in Dunmore, PA on July 16, 1930. She met the love of her life, John at the age of 16, whom she later married and then relocated to Dover.
She was a homemaker and the most loving mother to her 4 children.
She was a long-time parishioner of Sacred Heart Church, Dover and was known by many as the kindest woman with the most beautiful smile ever.
She is reunited with her husband John and her daughter Diana, who predeceased her.
Survived by her daughter Mary Ann Rattner and husband Jeffrey; son John and wife Anita; daughter Janet Ray and her daughter Diana's fiancé Paul. Also survived by her 8 loving grandchildren, 10 cherished great-grandchildren and her sister Mary Manfredonia. She will be missed and loved forever.
Visitation will be held 2-4 & 5-7pm on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the Bermingham Funeral Home, 216 S. Main St., Wharton. A funeral mass will be held 10am at Sacred Heart Church, 4 Richards Ave., Dover, NJ. Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Randolph. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 14, 2019