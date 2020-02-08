|
Carol 'Carolyn' Elizabeth McKenna
Carol 'Carolyn' Elizabeth McKenna passed away after a recent illness on January 31, 2020. Carolyn was born on May 13, 1965 in Denville, New Jersey. She grew up in Morristown and Morris Plains, graduating from Morristown High School in 1983. Soon after, she moved to Northern California with the love of her life, Robert Bohrer of Mendham, New Jersey. Carolyn attended Humboldt State University, graduating with a Bachelors in Engineering and working for many years for the city of Eureka as a civil engineer. She was known as a caring friend to many, a mother to her many fur babies, and a devoted wife. She and her husband were married in 1991 and enjoyed a long marriage until she was widowed during the summer of 2019. Her favorite past times were following the Grateful Dead, walking her dogs on the beaches of Northern California, and watching the hummingbirds in her yard. She is survived by her mother Carol Cafarelli, her father James McKenna, her sisters Margaret McKenna and Angeline Stierch, her brother-in-law Daniel Stierch, and her niece and nephew, McKenna and Brady Stierch. A private memorial will be held by her friends in California and a memorial service will take place at Succasunna United Methodist Church on February 29 at 10:30 am.
