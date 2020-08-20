Carol A. Owings (nee Lutz) Begraft
Mine Hill - Mine Hill, NJ Carol A. Owings Begraft (nee Lutz), 69, of Mine Hill, NJ, passed away on August 14, 2020 at St. Clare's Hospital in Denville, NJ. She was born in Irvington, NJ on December 30, 1950 and grew up in Randolph. Previously she lived in Andover Township, before moving to Mine Hill 12 years ago. Carol was the President and Owner of Dover Environmental Services in Sparta, NJ.
Carol was a member of Elks Lodge #0782 and Germania Park. At Germania Park, she was a very active member enjoying her time as a bartender and learning about her German heritage from the older members. Carol enjoyed playing on the Germania Park dart team in the Lake Hopatcong Dart Association and earned numerous awards. She was a long -time member of the Shongum Sportsmen's Association pistol league and pistol team. Carol volunteered her time to the Sussex County Help Line, Andover Township Environmental Committee, Andover Township Recreation Committee, and mentored for the Youth Advocate Program for troubled and disadvantage young women. She also enjoyed showing her Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retrievers, Ruby and Nixie at dog shows winning many Best in Breed competitions, earning AKC Championship and Grand Championship titles on her girls. Additionally, she was an accomplished breeder with her puppies also winning awards. Carol loved spending time travelling, visiting micro -breweries and wineries in the fall.
She was predeceased by her parents Julius and Lillian Lutz. She is survived by her loving husband and soul mate Scott E. Begraft of 9 years, together for 16 wonderful years; her beloved son;, Brett Owings, his wife Jill, and her grandsons Vaughn, Kane, and Shaw. She also leaves her brother Keith Lutz,and his wife Michelle; her ex-husband and friend James Owings,; step-daughter Ashley and her husband Michael Kryznefski, their children Benjamin and Samuel; mother-in-law Eleanor Begraft; brother-in-law Craig Begraft, his wife Debbie, their sons Sean and Kevin, Kevin's wife Jennifer, and their daughters Audrey and Kelsey. and many friends who loved her dearly. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Friends may visit the Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home, 96 Main Street, Succasunna, NJ 973-584-7264 (davishepplewhitefh.com
) on Sunday August 23rd from 12 - 3 pm (on a rotating basis). The interment will be held on Monday, 10 am at the Succasunna Presbyterian Cemetery.
"What we once enjoyed and deeply loved we can never lose, for all that we love deeply becomes part of us." ~ Helen Keller
Donations may be made in her name to the N J Sharing Network.