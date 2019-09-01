|
|
Carol A. Perrucci
Hopatcong - Carol A. Perrucci (nee: Pizzani) of Hopatcong passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019, at home; she was 62 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Antoinette (Votto) Pizzani.
Born in Hackensack, she was raised in Garfield and moved to Hopatcong 25 years ago.
She was a former secretary with Sears Home Improvement in Fairfield, Carol was a parishioner of St. Jude Church in Hopatcong and a member of its Rosary/Altar Society. She enjoyed watching Jeopardy, classic movies, reading, antiquing, flea markets, playing solitaire, a nice cup of tea, diners, the Great Sacandaga Lake, and spending time with family.
Beloved wife of David M. Perrucci. Devoted mother of Nicole A. Perrucci-Mason and her husband Kristopher, Christopher David, Daniel M., and Andrew J. Perrucci. Loving grandmother of Christopher David Perrucci, Jr. Dear sister of Anthony and the late Charles Marino and their wives Barbara and Mary. Also, survived by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Carol's Life Celebration on Wednesday, September 4, from 4:00PM to 8:00PM at the Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home, 150 Landing Road, Landing.
A Funeral Mass will be offered on Thursday, September 5, at 10:00AM at St. Jude Church, Hopatcong.
Carol will be laid to rest following mass in St. Thomas the Apostle Cemetery, Oak Ridge.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her memory may be made to the s Project or St. Judes Children's Hospital.
For further information and to share a fond memory please visit www.leberlakeside.com.
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 1, 2019