Carol Ann C. ZimmermannCarol Ann C. Zimmermann passed peacefully at Troy Hills Center, Parsippany on May 22, 2020. She was 77. Committal Services will be on Monday, June 1 at 9:30 am at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. She will be buried with her parents, Harold & Ann (nee Ehringer) Zimmermann. Carol Ann was a longtime resident of Hanover Township, NJ. She has resided at Troy Hills Center since 2015.