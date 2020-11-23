Carol Ann D'Olivo Grant
Carol Ann D'Olivo Grant, 75, has passed on Saturday November 21, 2020 peacefully at her home in Morris Plains, NJ surrounded by family. Carol was born September 2, 1945 in Morristown NJ to Ralph and Doris D'Olivo and spent her childhood in Morristown. She attended school at St. Margaret's and Morristown High School.
She attended Secretarial School and had worked at Warner Lambert before finding what would become her lifelong work at Employment Horizons. Employment Horizons is a not-for-profit organization that gives those with developmental disabilities an opportunity to find work and contribute. She had worked there for exactly 33 years and was very devoted to her co-workers and the families involved with Employment Horizons.
In 2000 Carol and her husband, Arthur Grant, became involved in another non-profit organization, Project Children. Project Children is a program where college students from Northern Ireland majoring in criminal law and medical fields, spent summers in the USA. The Grant family hosted students for 20 years and she even became an avid fan of Irish Music. Carol loved all of the students and had set up some interns with positions at Employment Horizons where a scholarship exists in the Grant family name.
Carol had been involved in the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary for 40 years and most recently served as Treasurer. She was active in assisting her husband in many Veterans Organizations throughout the years including Lyons Hospital and the Watnong VFW among others.
She was active in the Morris Plains Republican Committee for many years as well as the Home and School Association. She was a member of St Virgil's Church and she enjoyed her time at the beach with her family.
Carol is survived by her children, Jennifer and Frank Dorcely, Kevin and Danielle Oberg and Patrick and Sharon Grant and Carol's 4 grandsons Brandon, Patrick, Josh and Conor. She is also survived by her bother-in law Edward Grant, of Longwood Florida and many cousins in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. She is also survived by her "Project Children Familes" in Ireland, The Paddy Cunningham's, The Brian O'Connors, and the Peter Grant's and The Judge Family.
Visitation (*Adhering to CDC Guidelines - Social Distancing & Masks Required) will be at Burroughs, Kohr & Dangler Funeral Home, 106 Main Street Madison, Friday, November 27, from 4-7PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, November 28, at 11 AM at St. Virgil's Church, 250 Speedwell Ave, Morris Plains. (Mass will also be live-streamed atwww.stvirgilparish.org
. ) Interment will follow at Holy Rood Cemetery, Morris Township. Donations can be made to Employment Horizons, 10 Ridgedale Ave, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927.