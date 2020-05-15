|
Carol Ann Lotz
Carol Ann Lotz, 73, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Hackettstown Medical Center. Carol was born in Dover and graduated from Dover High School in 1966. She worked for the Dover School System before retiring as a Claims Coordinator for Cigna Health Insurance Co. in Rockaway.
Carol had a zest for life and loved trying new things, from cowboy hats and country music to yoga. She did it all. She enjoyed escaping to the movies or watching a good TV show. She had the magic touch when it came to cooking, baking and growing beautiful flowers. She loved to explore the world. Carol liked watching her favorite sports teams and loved to get mad when they were losing, but she always had a joke, an unknown fact, or a smile.
She is survived by her brother John Costanza, sister in law Marylee Costanza, brother Ralph Costanza, daughter Robyn Hermann, son in law Craig Hermann, son Anthony Lotz, daughter in law Rebecca Lotz and her grandchildren Robert, John, Anthony Jozsef (AJ), and Madelyn and her three dogs (DJ, Daisy, and Charlie). Carol is predeceased by her husband of 20 years, Robert Lotz.
All Arrangements made by Tuttle funeral Home.
In lieu flowers donations in her memory may be made to the: American Diabetes Association P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215.
Published in Daily Record from May 15 to May 16, 2020