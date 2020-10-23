1/
Carol Ann Terhune
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Ann Terhune

Surrounded by her family, Carol Ann Terhune passed away peacefully at her home in Morris Plains, New Jersey on October 21, 2020. Carol was 79. Born in Jersey City and raised in Livingston, New Jersey, she graduated from Livingston High School in 1959. She wed her high school sweetheart, Robert Terhune, in 1960 and they remained lovingly married for 53 years until his passing in 2013. She lived in Morris Plains for 57 years, serving as the Secretary of Mountain Way School and for the Superintendent of Morris Plains School System for 32 years until her retirement in June of 2010.

She is survived by Bob and Wendy Terhune, Lynn Terhune and Alex Ganuza, and Bill and Maureen Terhune all of Morris Plains, and Brian and Patty Terhune of Atlanta, Georgia. Further, she is survived by her brother Bill and Sharon Buehler of Portland, Oregon, and her grandchildren; Jesse and Lindsay Terhune, Paul Terhune, Courtney Terhune, Bill and Lesley Terhune, Jake and Gabby Terhune, Randy Terhune, Paige Terhune, Hope Terhune, Kaitlyn Flieder, and Drew Flieder. She will also be missed by her great grandchildren, Jaime Terhune and Thomas Terhune.

To protect her family and friends, no services will be held due to the Covid 19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a charitable donation to either the Interfaith Food Pantry of Morris County or the Jersey Battered Women's Services in Morristown, New Jersey. Arrangements are under the care of Dangler Funeral Home, Morris Plains, NJ.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dangler Funeral Home, Inc.
600 Speedwell Avenue
Morris Plains, NJ 07950
973-539-3300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dangler Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved