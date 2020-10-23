Carol Ann Terhune



Surrounded by her family, Carol Ann Terhune passed away peacefully at her home in Morris Plains, New Jersey on October 21, 2020. Carol was 79. Born in Jersey City and raised in Livingston, New Jersey, she graduated from Livingston High School in 1959. She wed her high school sweetheart, Robert Terhune, in 1960 and they remained lovingly married for 53 years until his passing in 2013. She lived in Morris Plains for 57 years, serving as the Secretary of Mountain Way School and for the Superintendent of Morris Plains School System for 32 years until her retirement in June of 2010.



She is survived by Bob and Wendy Terhune, Lynn Terhune and Alex Ganuza, and Bill and Maureen Terhune all of Morris Plains, and Brian and Patty Terhune of Atlanta, Georgia. Further, she is survived by her brother Bill and Sharon Buehler of Portland, Oregon, and her grandchildren; Jesse and Lindsay Terhune, Paul Terhune, Courtney Terhune, Bill and Lesley Terhune, Jake and Gabby Terhune, Randy Terhune, Paige Terhune, Hope Terhune, Kaitlyn Flieder, and Drew Flieder. She will also be missed by her great grandchildren, Jaime Terhune and Thomas Terhune.



To protect her family and friends, no services will be held due to the Covid 19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a charitable donation to either the Interfaith Food Pantry of Morris County or the Jersey Battered Women's Services in Morristown, New Jersey. Arrangements are under the care of Dangler Funeral Home, Morris Plains, NJ.









