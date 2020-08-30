1/
Carol Ann Welsh
1938 - 2020
{ "" }
Carol Ann Welsh

Cedar Knolls - Carol Ann Welsh (Marek), 81, of Cedar Knolls passed away on August 29, 2020 at home.

She was born on December 26, 1938 in Summit, NJ to the late Florence and Robert Marek and grew up in Chatham.

On April 4, 1959 Carol married John "Buzzy" Welsh. They made their home in Cedar Knolls and had 5 children. Carol attended Katherine Gibbs Secretarial School and was employed by Allied Chemical and Honeywell for nearly 20 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, crocheting, and puzzles.

Carol is survived by her husband John, children Donna Colaco, John Welsh, Karen Flear, TerriAnn Welsh, and Roger Welsh, brother Doug, sister-in-law Viv, 8 grandchildren Jackie, Ashley, DJ, Rebecca, Madison, Nick, Kacy, and Erin, and 3 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services are private.




Published in Daily Record from Aug. 30 to Sep. 1, 2020.
