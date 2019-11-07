Services
Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton
216 South Main Street
Wharton, NJ 07885
(973) 366-0520
Carol Ann Wickkiser

Carol Ann Wickkiser Obituary
Carol Ann Wickkiser

Kissimmee, FL - Carol Ann Wickkiser passed away peacefully on November 4th, 2019 after a long battle with COPD. She was 76 years of age.

Carol was born on December 25, 1942 in Paterson, NJ to the late John P. Good and Josephine Constanza-Good. As Carol was born on Christmas Day her parents called her "Christmas Carol".

She was a lifelong resident of Morris County with over 38 years in Wharton retiring to Florida.

Carol was a homemaker most of her life before working for the Borough of Wharton for several years as the court clerk as well as Casio and Dr. D. Segarra's office before retiring.

She was a member of Wharton Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. Carol, also lovingly called GOODIE or GRAMMY enjoyed gardening, was amazing making anything crafty. She loved Elvis, BINGO and trips to Atlantic City. Her most treasured times were spent with her grandkids.

Predeceased by her husband Donald R. Wickkiser, Sr., her two sisters; Kathleen Atehortua & Rose Elaine Good and her brother John Good.

Survived by her three children: Donald R. Wickkiser, Jr. and wife Terrie(Mahler) of Belvidere, NJ, David J. Wickkiser and wife Dawne (Merenger) of Wharton, NJ & Cindi Atehortua and husband Elkin of Kissimmee, FL. Also survived by her precious Grandchildren Richard and his Wife-Raina, Andrew, Brian, Tyler, Jonathan, Callie, Chloe, Christopher and Nicholas.

A memorial visitation will held 4-6pm on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Bermingham Funeral Home, 216 S. Main St., Wharton. A funeral service will be held 6pm after the visitation, also at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Carol's memory to the Wharton Fire Department, 10 Robert Street, Wharton, NJ 07885 would be appreciated. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
