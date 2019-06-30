|
|
Carol B. (Redling) Sandra
- - Carol B. (Redling) Sandra, 82, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Memorial Visitation will be held on Sat., July 6th from 4 - 6 pm with Funeral Service beginning at 5:30 pm at Norman Dean Home for Services, 16 Righter Ave., Denville. Memorial Donations are being accepted to the Ronald McDonald House in Delaware by way of https://rmhde.org/. Please visit www.normandean.com for complete obituary.
Published in Daily Record on June 30, 2019