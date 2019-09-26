|
Carol Cecchini
Mt. Arlington - Mrs. Carol Cecchini, 83, died on September 24, 2019 at St. Clare's Hospital in Denville. She was born and raised in Yonkers as the daughter of Carl and Hazel Miller and later moved to The Bronx when she married. She lived in Rockaway for many years and moved to Mt. Arlington in 1993. For many years she also wintered in Florida.
She was predeceased by her husband Arthur "Artie" Cecchini in 1987, and an older brother and sister. She is survived by her 4 children; Arthur Bruce, Paula Carroll, William Robert, and Robert Michael, Grandchildren Anthony Cecchini, Mathew Carroll, Kevin Carroll, Jonathon Carroll, Michael Cecchini, Sara Cecchini, Carol Cecchini, Parichart Cecchini and Pansa Cecchini, and 4 great grandchildren.
Friends may visit at the Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home, 96 Main Street, Succasunna, NJ 973-584-7264 (davishepplewhitefh.com), on Thursday (September 26th), from 4 - 6 pm.
In lieu of flowers Donations may be made to the or the
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 26, 2019