Carol (Tsimbouki) Colombaris

Carol (Tsimbouki) Colombaris

East Hanover - Carol (Tsimbouki) Colombaris 89 of East Hanover passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Born in Garystos, Greece, she came to the US in 1949 settling in Chicago and has resided in East Hanover for the past 58 years. Carol was a homemaker and a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She is a parishioner of St. Andrew's Greek Orthodox Church in Randolph and a member of their Philoptochos Sociey. Carol is predeceased by her husband, Terry who died in 1987 and by a brother, Jimmy Tsimbouki. She is survived by a son, John Colombaris and two daughters, Paula Karnegis and husband, Angelo, and Christine Baird all of East Hanover, by two grandchildren, Kelly Santero and husband, Danny and Nick Karnegis, by a brother, Petro Tsimbouki and by a sister, Kitsa Zorba. Funeral services will be held 10:30 Friday at St. Andrew GO Church, 1447 Sussex Trnpk., Randolph, NJ followed by burial at Restland Memorial Park. Visiting hours are Thursday 4-8 PM at Hancliffe Home for Funerals, 222 Ridgedale Ave., East Hanover, NJ 07936. Memorial donations to St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church or the 's Project are preferred to flowers.

Published in Daily Record from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
