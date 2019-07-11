Services
Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home
96 Main Street
Succasunna, NJ 07876
(973) 584-7264
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
4:30 PM
Roxbury Township - Mrs. Carol DeGraw (Coletti), 77, of Succasunna, NJ passed away peacefully surrounded by family on July 9th, 2019 at Morristown Medical Center. She was born in Morristown on January 6th, 1942, Carol graduated from Morristown High School, Class of 1960. She later moved to Succasunna 53 years ago. Carol went on to become a licensed practical nurse at Merry Heart Nursing Home for 37 years. Along with that Carol also did private duty nursing for 25 years and was a member of the Roxbury Senior Citizens.Carol loved cooking for her family as well as entertaining for holidays and special events. She enjoyed the outdoors, which included swimming and hiking. Her favorite vacation was spending two weeks in Hawaii as well as climbing Mt. Washington in New Hampshire with her beloved husband of 56 years, Kenneth S. DeGraw.

Carol is predeceased by her mother Andreina Fabbro (Coletti), her father August Coletti, and her two brothers Paul and Peter Coletti.

She is survived by her husband Kenneth S. DeGraw, of 57 years, her three children; Julie Baez, 58, Brenda Rodriguez, 56, and Kenneth DeGraw Jr., 54, and his wife Linda DeGraw. She also leaves her four grandchildren; Brandon, Samantha and Kenneth DeGraw III and Kelsey Rodriguez, a sister Linda Coletti, her husband Antonio Mejido and their two children Josef and Michael.

Friends may visit at the Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home, 96 Main Street, Succasunna 973-584-7264 (davishepplewhitefh.com) on Saturday (July 13th) from 2 - 5 pm. The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at 4:30 pm, at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Carols honor to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or The World Wildlife Fund.
Published in Daily Record on July 11, 2019
