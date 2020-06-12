Carol DeRitter



Denville - Carol DeRitter passed away Friday, May 15th, 2020 at Morristown Memorial Hospital from Covid-19. She was 77. Born in Jersey City she was a life long Denville resident. Carol was a homemaker. She is predeceased by her husband Ronald DeRitter and her mother Virginia York. Carol is survived by her son John, her son Michael and his wife Lisa, and her daughter Tina. She also leaves behind four grandchildren Brian and his wife Lisa, Matthew, Zac and Kadence, and two great-grandchildren Callie and Jackson. She will be missed by all. A memorial service will be held at a date to be determined.









