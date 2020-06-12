Carol DeRitter
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol DeRitter

Denville - Carol DeRitter passed away Friday, May 15th, 2020 at Morristown Memorial Hospital from Covid-19. She was 77. Born in Jersey City she was a life long Denville resident. Carol was a homemaker. She is predeceased by her husband Ronald DeRitter and her mother Virginia York. Carol is survived by her son John, her son Michael and his wife Lisa, and her daughter Tina. She also leaves behind four grandchildren Brian and his wife Lisa, Matthew, Zac and Kadence, and two great-grandchildren Callie and Jackson. She will be missed by all. A memorial service will be held at a date to be determined.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record from Jun. 12 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Par-Troy Funeral Home
95 Parsippany Rd.
Parsippany, NJ 07054
(973) 887-3235
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved