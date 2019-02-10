|
Carol Jean Sarah Averett
Myrtle Beach, SC - Long-time Long Valley resident and popular school bus driver, Carol Jean Sarah Averett, 61, passed away on January 28, 2019 at the Grand Strand Regional Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, after a long battle with cancer.
Born in Neptune NJ on January 5, 1958 to Roseann Sarah Pflum and the late Dr. William John Pflum, Carol Jean grew up at Mount Kemble Lake in Harding Township NJ, which is where she developed her love for swimming and competitive diving, and served as a volunteer on the New Vernon First Aid Squad. After attending the Villa Walsh Academy in Morristown, NJ and graduating from Bayley Ellard High School in Madison NJ, Carol Jean moved to Long Valley NJ in 1980 upon marrying her true love, Elliott "Clint" Averett III, residing there for 38 years. In 1991, she became a school bus driver and drove in Chester, New Jersey, as well as for the Mendham Township NJ School district. In late June 2018, Carol Jean and Clint made their long-anticipated move to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
An avid watcher of TV mysteries and dramas, Carol Jean also developed a real love for reading historical biographies, and greatly enjoyed digging into the lives of important political figures and the impact they made on our nation's growth. The New York Mets as well could reliably count Carol Jean among their most ardent fans since she rarely missed a game. But, in her everyday life, Carol Jean was always drawn to children, and her greatest passion was holding young babies, especially her three beloved grandchildren. Carol Jean was an adoring wife, mother, and grandmother who always gave of herself in quiet, constantly loving ways and will be forever missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her husband, Elliott (Clint) Averett III; her daughter Jennifer Reeves; son Stephen Averett, and three grandchildren, Logan, Madison and Landon. Preceded in death by her eldest son, Elliott "Evan" Averett, and her younger sister, Jeannine Smith, Carol Jean is also survived by her mother, Roseann Pflum, two sisters, Denise Robinson and Suzanne Wilder, and her brother Peter Pflum.
Services and internment will be held in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and will be determined at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the .
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 10, 2019