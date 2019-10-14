|
Carol Joan Talerico (nee Rose)
Riverdale - Carol Joan Talerico (nee Rose), 72, of Riverdale, passed away on October 11, 2019.
Carol was born in Passaic, graduated Wayne Valley High School, and had a very successful career as the Municipal Clerk of Riverdale. Carol and her beloved husband raised a son and a daughter in Riverdale, New Jersey, where they lived for over 47 years. She is remembered for her loving spirit and kindness, mental fortitude and positive attitude towards life.
Carol is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, James Talerico; her son, James Talerico and his wife Jennifer; her daughter Lauren Lamoureaux and her husband Chris; her three grandchildren Ashley Talerico, Cameron Lamoureaux, and Giuseppe Talerico; her sisters Pat Rassin and Joan Duvalois; and her brother Tim Werkley. She is predeceased by her parents Louis Rose Jr. and Marion Yeager; raised by her mom and dad, Charles and Janet Werkley; her sister Mary Francis Dudas; and her brothers Louis and Charles Rose.
Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 8 pm Friday, October 18 at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. A memorial Mass will be held at 9:30 am Saturday at St. Mary's RC Church, Pompton Lakes. Inurnment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover.
In lieu of flowers, donations to her team Carol's Rose Garden to support Memorial Sloan Kettering's Cycle for Survival to battle rare cancers, specifically sarcoma, would be greatly appreciated by her family. The link to the donation page is: http://mskcc.convio.net/goto/CarolsRoseGarden
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019