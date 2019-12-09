Services
Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home
96 Main Street
Succasunna, NJ 07876
(973) 584-7264
Mt. Olive Township - Carol Jane Strowbridge died peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at the age of 66. She was born in Morristown on February 28, 1953, and grew up in Landing. She has been a resident of Budd Lake for the past twenty-eight years. She was passionate about education and earned a teaching degree with high honors from Fairleigh Dickinson University in 1975, and then went on to obtain her Master's Degree from Montclair University in 1979. She served as Principal of Randolph High School and retired as Principal from Randolph Middle School. She was beloved by her students and named Teacher of the Year in 1986. After retiring, she became an Adjunct Professor at Montclair State University. She was a member of the Trinity Methodist Church in Hackettstown, volunteered at the local food pantry, and was a member of the New Jersey Education Association. She was also an amazing cook, an extremely generous person, a devoted daughter, loving sister, and caring aunt.

She was predeceased by her father, John H. Strowbridge, Sr., in 2007. She is survived by her mother, Jessie Strowbridge (née Hunt) of Budd Lake, her brother, John H. Strowbridge, Jr. (and his wife, Joan) of Pennsylvania, and her niece, Sarah Strowbridge.

Friends may visit at the Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home, 96 Main Street, Succasunna, NJ, 973-584-7264, (davishepplewhitefh.com), on Wednesday, December 11, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The funeral service will then be held at 1:00 p.m. at the Trinity Methodist Church, 213 Main Street, Hackettstown, NJ.
Published in Daily Record from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
