Carol V. Ferrari
Randolph - Carol V. Ferrari, of Randolph, passed away suddenly, on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at her home.
She was born and raised in Newark and has resided in Randolph for 48 years. Carol worked as an Accounts Payable Manager for Randolph Township for many years. She was on the Board of Directors of the Randolph Historical Society, volunteered for the Dover Faith Kitchen, a member of the Randolph Senior Club and a member of the Millbrook United Methodist Church.
She is survived by two daughters, Ellen and her husband Stewart and Carolyn and her husband Don; four grandchildren Sarah and Jeff, Kate, Alex and Erick; sister Marlene Padula and her good neighbor Amy Comesky. She is predeceased by her husband "Oz" and her sister Janice Ialenti.
Visitation Monday, October 14, 2019, 11:00AM-1:00PM and 3:00-5:00PM with a prayer service at 4:00PM at Tuttle Funeral Home, 272 State Route 10 West, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com). Interment is private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory the Randolph Historical Society, 630 Millbrook Avenue, Randolph, NJ 07869.
