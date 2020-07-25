Carole Faith Barclay
Montville - Carole Faith Barclay (née) Apgar), 86, of Montville, NJ, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Born and raised in Boonton, NJ, Carole lived in Lincoln Park, NJ for 23 years, raising her five children. She was a great listener and friend to many, and and adding an extra seat or two at her dinner table was never a problem. Predeceased by her husband, Daniel Barclay, her mother, Ellen Fitzherbert, and her sister, Barbara Weiss, she is survived by her five children, son Daniel Barclay (Louise) of Pompton Plains, and daughters Leeanne Leck (Robert) of Lincoln Park, Lynn Curatolo (John) of Pompton Plains, Karen Kline of Randolph, and Kim Kozas of Randolph. Carole is also survived by her sister, Danise Drugac (Harold) of Boonton, NJ, 15 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Her greatest joy in life was the time spent with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Some of her happiest times were spending the winter months at her home in Tequesta, Florida, playing golf, joining her friends in weekly maj-jongg games, gardening, reading, and doing crossword and sudoku puzzles. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed, but her live was well lived. A service will be held at the First Reformed Church of Lincoln Park on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 12:00 p.m., with the family accepting visitors from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the church. Due to CoVid mandates, the service will be open to a limited amount of people but will be live streamed on the First Reformed Church of Lincoln Park's website, www.frc-lpnj.org/
or on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/1stLP/
. A graveside service will immediately follow for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Carole's name to the First Reformed Church of Lincoln Park or to The Smile Train. Arrangements by Keri Memorial Funeral Home, Lincoln Park, NJ. www.kerimemorial.com