Carolina "Carolyn" Falcetano
Dover - Falcetano, Carolina "Carolyn" age 75 of Dover, NJ passed away peacefully Saturday September 14, 2019 at the St. Claire's Hospital Denville Campus. Born in Orange, NJ she has resided in West Orange and Dover for many years.
Carolina was a graduate of Kean College as well as the State Teachers College. She had a long career as a School Teacher with the Passaic County School District. A member of the NJEA as well as the Passaic County Teachers Association, Carolina will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Carolina was pre deceased by her father Pasquale R. Falcetano, a brother Phillip Falcetano and a son in law Joseph Ventelli. Survivors include her mother Clare K. (nee Decker) Falcetano of Dover, a brother Patrick W. Falcetano of Somerset and her sisters Kathleen and her husband Kenneth Venittelli of Dover, Elena Venitelli of Wyalusing, PA and Claire and her husband James McClellan of Wildwood Crest, NJ.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday September 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Gate of Heaven Cemetery #225 Ridgedale Ave. East Hanover, NJ. Arrangements and online condolences through www.smith-taylor-ruggierofuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 22, 2019