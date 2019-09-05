|
Caroline E. Lenahan Hague
Hardyston - CAROLINE ELIZABETH LENAHAN HAGUE, 33, of Hardyston, NJ passed away suddenly on Monday, September 2, 2019 at St. Clare's Hospital, Denville NJ. Mrs. Hague grew up in both Randolph, NJ and Bradley Beach, NJ. She graduated from Randolph High School where she was a varsity cheerleader. She went on to attend classes at Morris County college and then graduated from Depasquale Artistic Academy in Morris Plains, NJ where she became a licensed cosmetologist and medical aesthetician. She was employed at Vibrance Medical Spa in Denville, NJ for ten years and recently worked for The Peer Group for Plastic Surgery in Florham Park, NJ. She loved her family, her work, her clients and helping people feel more self confident. Caroline loved her summers on both Lake Hopatcong and Bradley Beach, her winters in the mountains and more than anything, being the wife of Paul and mother to Aiden. Beautiful, kind, caring and witty, she was a joy to all who knew her and was taken from us far too soon.
Surviving are her beloved husband Paul Hague and his son Aiden, to whom Caroline was equally devoted and who in turn, filled her life with love and happiness. She is also survived by her father, Jeffrey Lenahan and his wife Sarah of Bradley Beach; her mother Ellen Murray-Earle and her husband Kevin Earle of Naples, FL; her beautiful sisters Kelly and Kasey Earle, also of Florida; her Mother-In-Law Gail Hague, and her dog's Harley, Cannon, and Lori. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, sister in laws, cousins and friends who loved and cherished her. She was predeceased by her grandparents Tom and Regina Lenahan and Carroll and Caroline Murray, as well as her uncle Glenn. Everyone who had the privilege of knowing Caroline, is devastated by her loss. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations to Aiden Hague's college fund. Please make checks to Paul Hague, 139 Route 515, Stockholm NJ 07460
A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Windlass Restaurant, 45 Nolans Point Park Road, Lake Hopatcong, NJ 07849
Arrangements are by the Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home, 96 Main Street Succasunna, 973-584-7264 (davishepplewhitefh.com)
Published in Daily Record & Asbury Park Press on Sept. 5, 2019