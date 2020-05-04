|
|
Caroline "Carrie" Marie (DeMarzo) Romano
Caroline "Carrie" Marie (DeMarzo) Romano, 91, was called to heaven from her Madison home on Friday, May 1, in the company of her family. Carrie was born in Madison on July 1, 1928. She was the oldest of five children: Rose, Lucille, Joseph, and Dominic, all born to Sam DeMarzo and Lucy (DelDuca) DeMarzo. Together they raised the family at 116 Park Avenue, a home built by Carrie's father in 1927. Carrie married the late Anthony J. Romano Jr. on November 29, 1947. Together they had two boys, Anthony and Samuel, both who she loved dearly. They raised their family at 1 Bardon Street in Madison, a home which Carrie and Anthony built. Carrie and her husband loved the shore and had a getaway home in Mystic Island, NJ. She loved to go crabbing with her boys and try her luck at the casinos in Atlantic City. She also had a home in Port Charlotte, FL for many years where she spent time with some of her dear friends.
Carrie grew up in the depression, which made her the resilient woman we all knew her as. She was a giver. If anyone was ever in need, her friends and family knew that Carrie was a woman they could go to and she would give them the shirt off her own back. Every person Carrie met was treated as a long lost member of her family. She loved to bake and would share her talent with friends and family regularly, delivering fresh baked Chocolate Chip Cookies, Zucchini Bread, and Banana Bread to their door. She graduated from Saint Vincent Martyr School and attended Madison High School. She worked for NJ Bell, Fairleigh Dickinson University, and eventually, Schering Plough. She was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt, an excellent friend, and faithful woman.
Always in motion, always doing, with an incredible memory for events, names, and phone numbers, she hated when her failing heart made her sit down. Carrie was a force of nature and will be truly missed by her family and friends.
Carrie is survived by her two devoted sons, Anthony Romano and his wife Karen and Samuel Romano DMD and his wife Theresa. She was the proud and loving grandmother to Patrick, Robert, Erin, and Samuel. She also leaves behind her sisters Rose Ferdinand, Lucille Esposito, and sister-in-law Florence DeMarzo. Carrie is predeceased by her parents Sam DeMarzo and Lucy (DelDuca) DeMarzo, husband Anthony J. Romano Jr., and her brothers Joseph and Dominic DeMarzo. Also surviving are legions of nieces and nephews who will all miss her dearly.
There will be a private funeral service at St. Vincent Cemetery. A public memorial celebrating Carrie's life will be held once we can assemble. In lieu of flowers, donations can go to the Community Food Bank of New Jersey, or .
Arrangements are under the care of Burroughs, Kohr & Dangler Funeral Home, Madison, NJ.
Published in Daily Record from May 4 to May 10, 2020