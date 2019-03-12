|
Carolyn B. Rinaldo
Andover - Carolyn B. Rinaldo, 97, of Andover, passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Andover Nursing Home. She was born in Wyoming, PA she resided for most of her life in Rockaway Boro and has been a resident of Andover since 2003.
She was a former member of St. Cecilia's R.C. Church, Rockaway.
Carolyn is survived by her daughter Gloria Bozzinos of Lake Hopatcong; son Gary M. of Newton; two granddaughters Tammi and Kari; two grandsons John and Adam along with three great-grandchildren Christopher, Peter and Sarah. She is predeceased by her husband Peter in 2003 and was the last surviving sibling of twelve.
Visitation Wednesday, March 13, 2019, 3:00-5:00 & 7:00-9:00PM at Tuttle Funeral Home, 272 State Route 10 West, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com). Funeral Mass Thursday, March 14, 2019, 10:00 AM at St. Cecilia R.C. Church, Rockaway. Interment to follow at St. Cecilia Cemetery, Rockaway.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the , www.act.alz.org.
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 12, 2019