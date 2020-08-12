1/1
Carolyn Julian Trapold
Carolyn Julian Trapold

Denville - Carolyn Julian Trapold (nee Edwards) passed away on April 14, 2020, in Denville, NJ at the age of 93. Born in Cleveland, Tennessee, Carolyn attended Nursing School at the University of Tennessee (Memphis) where she met and married her professor, Dr. Joseph Hugh Trapold (predeceased May 19, 2001). They were devotedly married for more than 51 years and resided in Convent Station, NJ for more than 40 of those years.

Carolyn leaves behind her loving 5 children: Theresa Marks (Frank); Mary Ellen Williams; Nancy Leary (Bob); Joseph Trapold, Jr. (Carie); and John Trapold (Nadine). She also leaves behind her dearly cherished 13 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her beloved parents, two sisters, two brothers, and her husband's family.

True to her birth state's motto of "The Volunteer State", Carolyn was an untiring volunteer at Morristown Memorial Hospital for more than 35 years, a Girl Scout troop leader, and a member of the Morristown Women's Club, Delbarton's Mother's Guild, and Welcoming Committee for new residents at Franciscan Oak's in Denville, NJ, to where she moved in 2003.

Carolyn loved to travel and had numerous exciting and exotic trips around the world with her husband, and later with friends. Because of her fun loving and outgoing personality, she made friends wherever she went, and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

A family memorial Mass will be held for Carolyn at 10 am on August 19th. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Mass will be livestreamed from Assumption Church, Morristown, NJ for all friends who would like to participate. Please go to the homepage of the parish website, www.assumptionparish.org and scroll down to the "box" that says "ec live".

Funeral Services are under the direction of Norman Dean Home for Services, Denville, NJ. Please leave a condolence, light a candle, and share your favorite memory of Carolyn at www.normandean.com. Memorial donations can be made in her memory to Catholic Relief Services by way of inmemof.org.




Published in Daily Record from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16, 2020.
