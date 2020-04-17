|
|
Carolyn R. Howell (Cox)
East Stroudsburg, PA - Carolyn R. Howell (Cox) age 94, passed away on Wednesday April 15th at Pleasant Valley Manor where she had been a resident since 2016. Carolyn was born on November 16 1925 to Ellis and Ina Cox and lived most of her life in Morris County N.J., until moving to Florida where she resided for 25 years. After the death of her husband John Howell she moved to Pennsylvania. Carolyn is survived by daughter and son in law Rosemary (Zeek)and Gerald Smiley and daughter Janet Howell both of East Stroudsburg, Pa. Her brother and sister in law Donald and Betty Cox of West Milford N.J., four granddaughters, eleven great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.Carolyn was also preceded in death by her daughter Barbara Wilson. There will be no services at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of the Bensing - Thomas Funeral Home. The family wants to thank the entire staff of Pleasant Valley Manor for their excellent care and kindness shown to Carolyn, not only during her illness but for her entire stay.. Memorial Donations made be made in her memory to Pleasant Valley Manor Activities Department, 4227 Manor drive, Stroudsburg PA 18360 or to a .
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020