Carolyn Russo
Hackettstown - Carolyn Patricia Russo "Carol", age 61, of Hackettstown, NJ died Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Compassionate Care Hospice, Dover, NJ. Carol was born August 10, 1957 in Yonkers, NY to the late John and Sandra (Hoyt) Woolf.
She was employed by QuickChek, Hacksttstown, NJ as their Food Service Manager for the past 17 years. Carol was an avid reader, enjoyed a good cup of tea, and was a NY Yankees fan. Most of all she loved spending time with her devoted husband, children and grandchildren.
Carol is survived by her beloved husband, Nicholas Russo, Jr., her cherished children, Chris Russo and wife Beth, Joseph Russo and wife Jen, Nicole Russo and companion Anthony Monica, her brother, Edward and wife Jodi, 2 sisters, Ann and husband Sam, Victoria and husband Bruce, 7 grandchildren, Makenzi, Beckett, Zane, Ryan, Austin, Paxton, Hayden and many extended family members and friends.
The funeral will be held 5:00 pm on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Cochran Funeral Home, 905 High Street, Hackettstown, NJ. Burial is private at the request of the family. Visitation will be Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 1-5 pm at Cochran Funeral Home, Inc., 905 High Street, Hackettstown, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Overlook Hospital, Dept. of Neurology 99 Beauvoir Avenue, Summitt, NJ 07901 in memory of Carol Russo.
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 22, 2019