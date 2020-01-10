|
|
Caryl Edwin Glaab Sr.
Craig, CO - Caryl Edwin Glaab Sr. was born in Cedar Knolls, New Jersey on May 11, 1936 to William Sr. and Madeleine (Molloy) Glaab. Caryl passed away peacefully at home in Craig, Colorado on Dec. 24, 2019 at the age of 83.
He graduated from Morristown High School and attended a vocational college, graduating with specialized training in plumbing.
He was united in marriage to his late, ex-wife Patricia (Cullen) Glaab on September 5, 1957 then moved to Brookside, New Jersey where he remained an active part of his community for over forty-five years.
Caryl served on the Mendham Township fire and first aid squad and carried out additional responsibilities as Chief of the fire department and Captain of the first aid squad. He was always front and center during community activities including the town's annual 4th of July parade and clam bakes.
Caryl was owner of C.E. Glaab and Sons, Inc. a plumbing company which was operated out of his home and workshop in Brookside. He was an avid sportsman often taking fishing trips and hunting adventures across the country leading him to discover his love of Colorado. After his retirement, Caryl moved to Craig, Colorado where he built a home and lived the rest of his life. He would sit for hours watching the wildlife and the beautiful countryside right outside his back windows and porch often with his favorite dog beside him.
He was preceded in death by his three brothers, James Glaab, William Glaab Jr, George Glaab; and by his three sisters, Elizabeth Klesse, Madeline Bruen and Mary Ellen Gulick.
Caryl is survived by his son Caryl Glaab Jr. of New York, N.Y., daughter Debbie Glaab of Bridgewater, N.J., and son Warren Glaab of Doylestown, Pa., his three grandchildren Hannah, Nolan and Ethan, as well as his sister Eleanor Allan of Louisville, Ky.
Loving acknowledgement is also made to Caryl's dear friends and amazing caretakers Debbie and John Schulze and their daughters and Dale and Barbara Martin and their family, all from Craig, Colorado. Thank you for all you have done for Caryl and continue to do to help his family.
A memorial service and mass will be held at the Brookside Community Church, 8 East Main St Brookside, NJ at 11am on Saturday, February 8, 2020 followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Caryl's name to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in Daily Record from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020