Caspar (Cas) P.P. Kaffke
Caspar (Cas) P.P. Kaffke, 87, resident of Mendham and formerly of Bernardsville & Brookside, NJ passed away on April 4, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born in Chester, NJ in 1933, Cas was the son of the late Emma (Willwerth) and Caspar P.T. Kaffke. Cas spent the majority of his youth in Hingham, MA but graduated from high school in Verona, NJ.
Cas obtained a B.S. degree from Lehigh University, a Master's Degree from Stephen's Institute of Technology, and a Ph.D. ABD from NYU Stern School of Business. The majority of his career was in the field of Human Resources for companies including Mars Inc., Automatic Data Processing, Standard Oil of Ohio/BP and Emerson Radio.
He served in the US Army as a General's Aide. In life, Cas was involved in many activities in his communities including the Mendham Blades, Community Center of Brookside, Friends of Greener Bernardsville, Visiting Nurses Association, and served as a Deacon and Ruling Elder at the Presbyterian Church of Mendham.
Cas was united in marriage to Kathryn Susan (Kitty Sue) with whom he had two daughters; Miriam Kaffke Mulry and Kathryn Harrell. Following Kitty Sue's death he married Mary Dallenbach by whom is is survived. He is also survived by his two daughters as well as Mary's children ; Lisa Burkitt, Alison Carey and Robert Dallenbach, Jr. He is also survived by seven grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to Center for Hope Hospice, 1900 Raritan Ave, Scotch Plains, NJ 07076.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the Bailey Funeral Home www.baileyfuneral.com.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020