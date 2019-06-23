|
|
Cassandra "Cassie" Lynn Colombrito
- - Cassandra "Cassie" Lynn Colombrito passed away suddenly on Friday, June 21, 2019. She was 26 years young. Public Visitation will be held on Thurs., June 27th from 2 - 4 & 7 - 9 pm at Norman Dean Home for Services, 16 Righter Ave., Denville. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Fri., June 28th at 10 am at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 15 Myers Ave., Denville. Please visit www.normandean.com for complete obituary.
Published in Daily Record on June 23, 2019