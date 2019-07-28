|
|
Catherine A. Bischer
Lake Telemark - Catherine A. Bischer, 91, of Lake Telemark in Rockaway Twp., passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Regency Grande Nursing Home in Dover. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, July 30th at 11 am at St. Cecilia's Roman Catholic Church, 90 Church Street, Rockaway, NJ. Burial will follow at Marcella Union Cemetery, Rockaway. Public Visitation will take place on Monday, July 29th from 5 - 8 pm at Norman Dean Home for Services, 16 Righter Ave., Denville. Memorial Donations are being accepted to the Hibernia Fire Department by way of www.inmemof.org. Please visit www.normandean.com for complete obituary.
Published in Daily Record on July 28, 2019