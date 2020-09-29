Catherine 'Kitty' Cole
Catherine 'Kitty' Cole (91) left us on September 25, 2020. She was born and raised in NJ. and residing in Randolph for the last 62 years where she raised her beloved 9 children. When the children were younger, she volunteered as a librarian at Fernbrook Elementary School. She also was a lunch lady at both Fernbrook and Ironia Schools. She later retired as an Administrative Assistant from Westinghouse of Randolph. Catherine was always only just a telephone call away. Her kitchen always had an empty chair available to anyone who stopped by. She would consider her children her greatest accomplishment in life. She will be greatly missed by all of them. She is survived by her son, Robert Jr and his wife Gina (Orange, CA) his sons; Robert III, Justin, Keith, Kenneth. Her son Thomas and his wife Melody (West Salem, OH) his children; Thomas, Julie Soucek and husband Gordon, their children Dakota and Cheyenne. Jessica Drouhard and her husband Daniel welcomed their newest addition to the family, Catherine's great granddaughter Cordelia. Her daughter Catherine (Bushkill Falls, PA) her partner Mark, her daughter Tara, and son Peter and his partner Amber. Son John and wife Tammy (Stanhope). Son Edward and wife Miki (Everett, WA) and son Aki. Daughter Mary Bitondo and husband Robert (Landing). Her children Traci Stenavage and husband Steven, Nicole, her daughter Vavi, Robert and partner Kate, their children Gianna, Natalia and James, last but not least her youngest daughter and best friend Anne (Randolph). She will be joining her beloved late husband Robert Sr, her sons Daniel and James and her grandson Scott. She may have left us physically, but she will always be a part of each and everyone who knew her. She will be greatly missed.
Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 Noon on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Tuttle Funeral Home, 272 Route 10, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com
) a graveside interment service will follow at Restland Memorial Park Mausoleum, East Hanover.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Randolph Animal Control or the Millbrook Fire Dept.