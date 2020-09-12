Catherine Evelyn Triano Pyontek
Florham Park - Catherine Evelyn Triano Pyontek, 89, of Florham Park passed away on September 10, 2020 at Morristown Medical Center.
Born in Elizabeth, Catherine resided in Whippany for 50 years before moving to Florham Park three years ago.
Catherine earned her Teaching/Education degree from Rider College in Lawrenceville, NJ in 1953. Prior to starting her family, Catherine worked as Business Education Teacher. She was also a long-time parishioner of Our Lady of Mercy Church in Whippany.
Catherine enjoyed the love of her family and friends, especially during the holidays - spent cooking, baking, and celebrating. After raising three daughters, she sure did enjoy the love of her six grandsons.
Catherine is survived by her loving and devoted daughters, Laurie Messler (Drew), of Manasquan, NJ, Lynn Harp (Mark), of Marietta, GA, and Lisa Cerrato (John), of Whippany, NJ. She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren, JD Messler, Michael Messler, Brian Harp, Brad Harp, Kyle Cerrato, and Kurt Cerrato; and her dear sister-in-law, Regina Triano. Catherine was predeceased by her beloved husband, Joseph A. Pyontek (2018), and her brother, Albert D. Triano (2016).
A private Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Mercy Chapel on September 16, 2020. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Whippany.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Catherine may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(www.stjude.org
).
Arrangements were under the care of Burroughs, Kohr & Dangler Funeral Home, Madison.